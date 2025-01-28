It has indeed been exciting to witness Sky Force grow from strength to strength with each passing day at the box office. After a spectacular first weekend, Akshay Kumar starrer held itself well on Monday. But will the 8 crore+ streak continue at the box office? Scroll below for a detailed comparison of ticket sales, morning occupancy, and more!

Ticket Sales on Tuesday!

The action drama witnessed its first big drop after Republic Day. However, it registered the sixth-highest ticket sales on the first Monday in Bollywood ever since the trending feature was introduced on BookMyShow. Sky Force witnessed admissions of 110K on day 4. It had sold around 31K tickets by 3 PM.

As per the latest update, Akshay Kumar starrer has registered ticket sales of 26K by 3 PM. This is around 16% less than the trends witnessed on Monday. Hopefully, the magic will be showcased again today during the evening and night shows.

Day 4 vs Day 5 Morning Occupancy

On the other hand, there’s been a slight improvement in morning occupancy. Compared to 6.01% on Monday, the figures have gone up to 6.53% on Tuesday, marking an improvement of 8%. This, indeed, is a good sign.

Will 8 crores+ streak continue?

On day 4, Sky Force made box office collections of 8.10 crores. Despite a regular working day, the spot bookings increased during the evening and night shows. In order to continue its winning streak, it must witness a similar trend today. Otherwise, it could very well witness another dip.

Needless to say, the first week is highly crucial for Akshay Kumar’s film. It has made earnings of 81.30 crores in the last four days but is yet to recover its budget at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Enters 100 Crore Club, Only 8 Crores Away From Surpassing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News