The Jayam Ravi starrer Tamil romantic comedy film Kadhalikka Neramillai was released into the theatres on January 14, 2025 with a lot of expectations. However, the film is struggling to at the box office and it seems that Ravi has another box office flop under his belt. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 13th day.

Kadhalikka Neramillai Box Office Collection Day 13

The Jayam Ravi starrer earned 16 lakhs on its 13th day when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 5% since the film amassed 17 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of Kadhalikka Neramillai now comes to 9.38 crores.

The movie is yet to cross 10 crores on its 13th day which is indeed alarming. Kadhalikka Neramillai opened to fairly positive reviews from the critics and the masses but is now also struggling to garner a positive word of mouth which could have given the collections a much-needed boost. The day-wise collections of Kadhalikka Neramillai have also gone below 1 crore after the 3rd day of the release. Things look bleak now for the Jayam Ravi starrer unless there is a solid improvement in the collections.

Jayam Ravi Surpasses His Last Box Office Flop

Even though Kadhalikka Neramillia is witnessing a poor box office collection, it has managed to surpass the lifetime collection of Jayam Ravi’s last box office flop. We are talking about the 2024 film Brother. Kadhalikka Neramillai’s lifetime collection was around 9.35 crores. With its India net collection of 9.38 crores, Ravi’s latest release has managed to surpass Brother.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse Box Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Mammootty Starrer Completes Its First Week Under 13 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News