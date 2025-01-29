Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama began its box office journey on a promising note. It left behind many mythological animated films based on the Ramayan, which involved famous actors like Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla, and others. But the mid-week blues have hit hard, and things aren’t looking good. Scroll below for the box office update on day 5.

The Legend Of Prince Rama was originally created in 1993. It has been released in a 4K format on January 24, 2025. The anime film is available in the original English dubbed version, along with a new voice cast for Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi belts.

Another big drop on Tuesday!

As per the latest box office update, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama has made estimated earnings of 20 lakh* on day 5. It witnessed another drop of 33% compared to 30 lakh* earned on the first Monday. There’s stiff competition at the ticket windows, with big films like Sky Force dominating the screens.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 40 lakh

Day 2: 85 lakh

Day 3: 1.25 crores

Day 4: 30 lakh*

Day 4: 20 lakh*

Total: 3 crores*

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama cannot afford to drop any further until the second weekend arrives, or it could soon be washed out of theatres. It is to be noted that the mytho-animated film is working the best in the Hindi belt. Shahid Kapoor’s Deva is arriving this Friday, which will also take a chunk of the screen count.

Budget vs Box Office Collection

As per multiple reports, The Legend Of Prince Rama was made on an estimated budget of ¥800 million. It is worth noting that the value of the Japanese yen back in 1993 was almost 1.5X of INR. This means the India & Japan co-produced film was mounted on a staggering budget of 120 crores.

This means it has only recovered 2.5% of its total cost through its release in India. Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama has also been previously released in Japan and the United States.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

