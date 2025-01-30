Akshay Kumar led Sky Force is enjoying a decent run at the Indian box office. But can that also be said for its overseas run? Not really. The action drama is enjoying a lukewarm response in the international circuit. Even in a leading market like North America, it took 5 days to achieve collections that Crew made on the opening day. Scroll below for the latest box office update.

Day 5 Box Office Update

Sky Force made an underwhelming start at the North American box office, earning only $108,435 on day 1. It was eventually expected to pick up the pace as the word-of-mouth grew. Unfortunately, that was not the case here. In five days, Akshay Kumar starrer has garnered $580,368 (INR 5.02 crores). There are screenings available at 343 locations, but the response hasn’t been upto the mark.

Sky Force vs Fighter

Akshay Kumar came up with his action drama on Republic Day. Ideally, the film was set to lock horns with Hrithik Roshan‘s Republic Day 2024 release, Fighter. The Siddharth Anand directorial had made a good start in North America with box office collections of $565K (INR 4.89 crores). It took as many as 5 days for Sky Force to cross that milestone.

In 5 days, Fighter had made earnings of $4.3 million gross in North America. Akshay Kumar’s film needs a whopping 667% boost to achieve that mark! That looks difficult even in its lifetime run.

Even lesser than Crew

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon led Crew had surpassed expectations with its smashing opening in North America. It had minted $600K (INR 5.17 crores) on day 1. Unfortunately, Sky Force is yet to surpass that mark.

It would be safe to say that Akshay Kumar starrer is going to be a failure in the overseas market.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

