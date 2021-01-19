Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared a throwback black and white photo of himself from the sets of his 1979 film Mr Natwarlal which also features Hrithik Roshan as a young boy of four or five.

Advertisement

In the photograph, Amitabh features alongside the film’s music director Rajesh Roshan and a young Hrithik. Big B turned nostalgic while recalling the recording of the song titled “Mere paas aao mere doston” for the action-comedy.

Advertisement

“The first song I sang for film .. ‘mere paas aao ..’ for Mr Natwarlal .. music rehearsal with Rajesh Roshan , Music Director .. AND .. all this being overseen by one ‘palti maar ke ‘ little one sitting on the bench … a certain HRITHIK ROSHAN,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Instagram.

In the picture, Hrithik Roshan can be seen staring attentively at Amitabh Bachchan as he rehearses the song with his uncle Rajesh Roshan.

The Rakesh Kumar directorial also starred Rekha, Kader Khan and Amjad Khan in key roles. A large part of the film was shot in Kashmir.

A few days ago, Big B had shared a childhood photo of his son Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram. “Tashkent, Soviet Union .. 1900’s .. where he signed his first autograph.. Abhishek,” the actor had captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan on Friday revealed that people often advise him to put a lock on his mouth! Big B’s revelation came while he was interacting with a fan on Twitter.

Bachchan reacted to a tweet by a fan who wrote: “If the world had run on faith, there would be no lock on anyone’s door.”

Must Read: When Varun Dhawan Secretly In Love With Natasha Dalal Was Linked To BFF Alia Bhatt!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube