Singer Neha Kakkar has shared that she has a big surprise waiting for her musician brother Tony Kakkar at home.

Neha posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen getting a cricket pitch prepared in the backyard of her home.

“Cricket pitch at home! Work in progress …. Gift kaisa laga @tonykakkar — Aapki choti behan #NehaKakkar,” she wrote alongside the image.

Earlier this month, Neha, who is ruling the roost with an array of superhit songs including “Aankh marey”, “Dilbar”, “O saki saki” and “Garmi”, spoke of her upcoming music video “Majaneya”, starring telly-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Neetu Kapoor, who met singer Neha Kakkar during a recent shoot of “Indian Idol” season 12, congratulated the singer on her recent wedding. Neetu said that she has always shared a great equation with Neha, not just professionally, but personally as well.

“Neha is just not a singer but a beautiful soul and she is just like a daughter to me. My blessings are always going to be with her wherever she would be,” Neetu Kapoor said.

A deeply-touched Neha Kakkar responded by thanking Neetu Kapoor, who also gave her ‘shaadi ka shagun’.

“I am just speechless, receiving a blessing from such a renowned actress is the best thing that has ever happened to me in this entire journey. I will keep it with me my entire life,” Neha Kakkar said.

