Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been one of those star-kids who has stayed away from the glam-and-glitter of the Bollywood industry. Staying packed with her academic career, she has made sure to not get mashed in any controversy online/offline.

She, recently, took to her Instagram account and made her relationship official with her fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. For all the lovers in the house, it was more than a boring Thursday today. It was ‘Promise Day’ which has been part of Valentine’s Week in the era of social media.

This was the perfect occasion for Ira Khan as she posted some photos with Nupur Shikhare with a lovely caption. She captioned the carousel of photos oozing love as “Its an honour to make promises with and to you… #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

Within no time, celebs started commenting on Ira Khan’s post. Fatima Sana Shaikh commented “Awwww” with a bunch of heart emojis. Karanvir Bohra said, “How sweet” and Gulshan Devaiah expressed with a ‘high five’ emoji.

Before this Ira Khan dated Mishaal Kirpalani. In the past, she has agreed that she didn’t want to make the relationship official. On which she had said to IANS, “I wasn’t trying to be open about it. I was just posting what I felt like posting. I try and keep my account pages as real as I can. And that is what I felt like posting, and so I posted it.”

