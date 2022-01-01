After staying relatively stable on Wednesday (5.67 crores) and Thursday (5.21 crores), 83 maintained decent hold on its second Friday as well with 4.75 crores* coming in. Of course a lot more is expected from this biggie since the stakes are much much higher. However, the film could easily have gone even further down if Sunday (17.41 crores) to Monday (7.29 crores) drop is any indication and in that aspect 83 would have to be content with whatever more comes in now.

The film has now gone past the 75 crores mark and currently stands at 76.62 crores*. Ideally, the Ranveer Singh starrer should be aiming at 90 crores milestone to be crossed by the close of weekend so that 100 Crore Club entry is guaranteed during the second week itself. However that won’t be the case as the film will find itself in the 85-88 crores range before the weekdays kickstart.

Typically, a completely rejected film would crash really soon but here at least some sort of footfalls are coming in and that too on a consistent basis, which means there is a segment of audiences (especially at premium multiplexes) which is liking 83. It’s just unfortunate that the film was expensive to begin with and then didn’t quite find audience at a pan-India level.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

