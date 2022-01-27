As expected, Pushpa (Hindi) did quite well on the Republic Day holiday. The film was always set to go past the 1 crore mark as the momentum gathered during the weekend was quite good.

Also, Monday and Tuesday were quite good too with around 50 lakhs each been added. However, the jump on Wednesday was even bigger, what with 1.50 crores* more coming in.

This is excellent as the film is in its sixth week and these kind of numbers are unprecedented, regardless of the fact that it was a big national holiday. One would have expected that the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa has almost exhausted its audience but such kind of numbers indicate that till the time a new movie releases in theatres, it will just chug along.

So far, Pushpa has collected 96.75 crores and by the time the film celebrates 50 days in theatres, 100 crores mark will be reached.

Blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

