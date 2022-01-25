Pushpa (Hindi) is refusing to end its theatrical run. Yes, its premiere on OTT did affect the box office run, but total exhaustion is yet to be witnessed. The film is truly unstoppable as one more interesting feat has been achieved. Below is all you need to know.

Last Thursday, Allu Arjun’s film completed its 5-week run at the box office. As it has grown from strength to strength, the film has managed to pull off brilliant numbers in its 5th week. Even though the day-wise breakdown is unavailable, it’s known that the film earned 7.06 crores in its 5th week.

With this number, Pushpa (Hindi) is now the 9th highest-grossing Hindi film of week 5. It has surpassed the number of Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi) which had made 6.60 crores. The list is topped by Uri: The Surgical Strike (18.80 crores).

Check out the top 10 earners (Hindi) of week 5:

Uri: The Surgical Strike – 18.80 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 12.50 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 10.41 crores

3 Idiots – 9.60 crores

Dangal – 8.95 crores

Kabir Singh – 8.10 crores

Badhaai Ho – 8 crores

Padmaavat – 7.50 crores

Pushpa – 7.06 crores

Baahubali: The Beginning – 6.60 crores

Speaking about the latest box office update, Pushpa (Hindi) has earned 94.25 crores* till 6th Saturday. It will be interesting to see if the film manages to hit the 100 crore mark or not at the end of its theatrical run.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa released on 17th December 2021. The film faced tough competition from Spider-Man: No Way Home, but managed to score high by turning the tables across the country. Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also stars Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil, and others in key roles.

