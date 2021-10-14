More than two and a half years after Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal is back with a patriotic film, Sardar Udham. While the former had a lot of action involved, this one is more of a dramatic affair with action integrated into the narrative as well. Shoojit Sircar had shot for the film some time back and held on to the release so that it could arrive in theatres. However, when the second wave arrived, the rights were sold off to Amazon Prime. It’s a different matter though that theatres have started opening and hence had the deal not been done already, it would have been good to watch the film at the big screen.

The filmmaker has made Madras Cafe before with John Abraham and that film belonged to the same genre, stage and set up. There is a definite class factor that is seen in his films and hence one expects something good from Sardar Udham as well.

On the Independence Day weekend came Shershaah which was a patriotic film too featuring a young hero/character and that pretty much set a benchmark for films belonging to this genre. Now it has to be seen if Sardar Udham gets into the same mode as well and finds traction amongst the audience.

This is a huge Dusshehra weekend which means there is ready audience out there to welcome number of films that are arriving together, including Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket and Vidyut Jammwal’s Sanak – Hope Under Siege. In the game of digital eyeballs and numbers, it would be interesting to see how does this Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri production turn out to be.

