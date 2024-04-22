Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the biggest Tollywood releases of 2024. On April 8, on Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers dropped the first teaser. Directed by Sukumar, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The action thriller is a sequel to Arjun and Rashmika’s 2021 blockbuster movie, Pushpa: The Rise.

A few days ago, it was reported that the makers are planning to release another teaser for the Allu Arjun starrer. Reportedly, fans weren’t completely pleased with the Pushpa 2 teaser as it didn’t give much idea about what to expect in the sequel. However, Arjun’s look and the Jatara sequence received tremendous reaction. A new update is about a song from the film.

Pushpa 2 First Song Update

As reported by the TeluguOne web portal, the makers of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2 will soon release its first song. The report mentions that it is a title track scheduled to release on May 3, 2024. In a few days, the team might make an official announcement about the same.

The music of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who also composed the prequel’s music. Several songs like Srivalli, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, and Saami Saami became instant hits. Even the Hindi versions of these songs ruled the chartbusters for weeks. So, the expectations from the sequel’s music are pretty high.

Watch the Pushpa 2 Teaser Below –

Meanwhile, for the Grand Jatra scene in the film, whose glimpse we saw in the teaser, the makers have spent a whopping 60 crore! It is called the ‘Gangamma Thalli jatara’ and is expected to be a visual treat to the audience. Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli is also speculated to have grey shades in the sequel. The movie, also starring Fahadh Faasil, Jagapati Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Rao Ramesh, is slated to release in theatres on August 15, 2024.

