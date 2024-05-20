Mirai: Manchu Manoj’s First Look As The Black Sword In Teja Sajja’s Super Yodha Flick Out!

With HanuMan’s huge success, Teja Sajja is primed to lead another blockbuster film. A flourishing Tollywood production company called People Media Factory recently unveiled Production No. 36, their next project. Under the direction of the extraordinarily talented Karthik Gattamneni, Super Hero Teja Sajja plays Mirai. The creators unveiled the first glimpse of Rocking Star Manchu Manoj’s comeback to movies as The Black Sword today. Take A Look!

The captivating and adored Telugu movie star, Rocking Star Manoj Manchu, is returning to the big screen with a bang, redefining the world of superheroes with his latest role as “The Black Sword” in the much-awaited movie Mirai. This comes after an electrifying eight-year break. With visionary Karthik Ghattamaneni directing and TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory providing financial backing, the film, which stars Teja Sajja as The Super Yodha, marks Manoj’s debut in a universe full of action, adventure, and unmatched excitement.

Check Out The First Look Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Manchu (@manojkmanchu)

The character adds a new dimension to the film, showcasing his versatility and dedication as an actor. His character’s journey is expected to resonate deeply with audiences, adding to the film’s overall impact. The film, set against the backdrop of the visually stunning and narrative-rich world of Mirai, promises to deliver a blend of traditional heroics and modern storytelling that will captivate audiences worldwide. It explores the secrets of Ashoka’s 9 unknown books, weaving history and mythology into an epic tale.

Karthik Ghattamaneni penned the screenplay alongside Manibabu Karanam, who also wrote dialogues. Gowra Hari is the music director. Sri Nagendra Tangala is the art director of the movie, whereas Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer. Krithi Prasad is the Creative Producer, whereas Sujith Kumar Kolli is the Executive Producer.

Mirai will be released in 2D and 3D on April 18th in the summer in multiple languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. There is a lot of excitement for Teja Sajja’s next project!

