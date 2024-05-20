Fear Song From Devara: Part 1: Lyrics Lost In the Noise? Jr. NTR Fans Blast Anirudh Ravichander's Music Over Lyrics!

The release of Fear Song, the first single from Jr. NTR’s upcoming film Devara: Part 1, has created a buzz, but not necessarily the kind the makers hoped for. Some fans are excited about the high-octane action theme and Jr. NTR’s powerful screen presence. But others are disappointed with the Fear song.

Devara: Part 1 is a highly anticipated Telugu-language action film directed by Koratala Siva. Scheduled for a grand theatrical release on October 10, 2024, the movie promises a thrilling cinematic experience. The film boasts a star-studded cast, with Jr. NTR leading. NTR, a popular name in Telugu cinema, is known for its high-octane action sequences and charismatic screen presence. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor joins him in the lead role, making her Telugu debut. The other pivotal roles include established actors like Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, and Shine Tom Chacko, adding further weight to the production.

Ahead of Jr. NTR’s birthday, the makers unveiled the film’s first single, Fear Song. While some fans appreciate the high-energy music by Anirudh Ravichander, others have criticized the overpowering music that drowns out the lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. A section of fans even requests a revised version with a better balance.

Here’s a breakdown of the fan reactions:

Disappointment with the Lyrics

Many fans feel the powerful music drowns out the lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. The lack of a lyrical video makes it even harder to decipher the words, leading to frustration. “It is not even a lyrical video to understand what Sastry has written. So far, this is the song with unknown lyrics and the worst music,” said an X user. “Instead of making it a lyrical video, the entire song is filled with the unnecessary heroism of music director Anirudh. The song is crap,” wrote another.

Calls for a Remix

Some fans are urging the makers to re-release the song with a better balance between music and vocals. They believe this would allow them to appreciate Anirudh’s composition and Sastry’s lyrics.

Comparisons and Criticisms

Some fans are comparing “Fear Song” unfavourably to other recent soundtracks, particularly DSP’s work for Pushpa. They feel Anirudh doesn’t quite capture the Telugu audience’s taste.

Honest opinion:#PushpaPushpa >>> #FearSong

The only reason I say that is because Pushpa Pushpa is DSP’s best song experiment-wise in recent years, whereas Fear is more of a repeat of other songs from Anirudh.

Concerns about NTR’s Role

A few fans find the music video overly focused on showcasing Anirudh’s work, raising concerns that NTR might be overshadowed in the film itself. Writes a fan, “Is Anirudh the film’s main hero and NTR playing a sidekick? This is what I feel seeing the video.”

Overall, the reception for Fear Song is mixed. While some fans are energized by the high-energy track, others are left wanting more. Whether the makers will respond to the requests for a revised version remains to be seen.

Check out the song right here:

One thing’s for sure: Devara: Part 1 has sparked a conversation online, and fans eagerly await how the rest of the music and the film unfolds.

