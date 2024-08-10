After keeping fans guessing for years, the makers finally shared an official update about Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s highly anticipated collaboration. A day before yesterday, the release date of the film was made official, and although fans will need to wait for almost one and a half years, they are already excited about it. Amid this, if Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s old statement is to go by, there’s possibly a box office clash between Prabhas’ Spirit and NTR-Neel’s next.

The collaboration between NTR and Neel was announced long ago, and fans were desperately waiting for its update. Finally, the makers dropped the curtains and made it official that the action extravaganza will be arriving on January 9, 2026. Yes, you read that right! The biggie will be arriving in 2026, and it went on the floors yesterday.

So, as of now, Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film, tentatively titled ‘Dragon,’ has become the first Tollywood film to officially book a release date for the Sankranti festive season in 2026. However, it might not be the only Tollywood biggie to arrive at the pan-India level during Sankranti, as Sandeep Reddy Vanga booked the slot several months back.

For those who don’t know, during the promotions of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga stated that he plans to release his Spirit, starring Prabhas, on either Christmas 2025 or Sankranti 2026. Cut to now, it has been reported that the Prabhas starrer is facing a delay, and it might go on the floors by the end of 2024.

It’s not clear whether Spirit will make it to Christmas 2025, but a release around Sankranti 2026 seems possible. The festive season of Sankranti is a big, lucrative period in the Telugu market, and it can accommodate multiple big films. So, the clash between the Prabhas starrer and Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel can’t be ruled out.

There is no official confirmation about Spirit’s release date, but if the two films’ release dates clash, it will definitely damage their box office potential.

