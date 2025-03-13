Court—State vs. A Nobody has been making waves since the makers dropped its trailer. While the movie has already received praise for its gripping narrative and stellar performances in early screenings, OTT lovers are eager to know when and where to watch this courtroom drama from the comfort of their homes.

Recent news indicates that the movie has already sold its digital rights before its theatrical release. So, if you want to watch the film at home, here’s all you need to know about its OTT release!

What’s The Buzz Around The Film?

Directed by Ram Jagadeesh, the film features Priyadarshi Pulikonda as a lawyer fighting a challenging legal battle. Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Sivaji, Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan, Rohini, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and others are also in key roles alongside Nani. On the technical front, Vijai Bulganin scored the music, and Karthika Srinivas R edited the film.

Court – State Vs. A Nobody follows the story of a young couple entangled in the complexities of the legal system, with Priyadarshi’s character taking a stand for justice. Fans and critics have appreciated the movie for its realistic courtroom scenes, poignant scenes, and strong performances. Social media responses have also been extremely positive, with numerous people describing it as a “must-watch” and even comparing it to Suriya‘s Jai Bhim.

What Is The Probable Release Window Of State Vs. A Nobody?

According to reports from 123telugu.com, Netflix India has bought the digital streaming rights to the film for ₹8 crores. Although the OTT release date has not been officially declared, the film is likely to be available on Netflix for streaming in about four to six weeks after it hits the theaters. This suggests that Court—State vs. A Nobody could premiere on Netflix by late April or early May 2025.

In the meantime, audiences can catch the film in theaters starting March 14. For a glimpse into the film’s intense courtroom drama, check out the official trailer below:

