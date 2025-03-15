The Diplomat Box Office Day 2: 20% Increase In Morning Occupancy Than John Abraham's Last Release

John Abraham’s The Diplomat performed better than expected on the opening day, bringing a 4.03 crore collection on day 1. This was almost 100% higher than what was expected and predicted. Now, the film continues to milk the Holi weekend on day 2 as well!

John Abraham’s Last Release

John Abraham’s last theatrical release was Vedaa, which arrived on August 15, 2024. The film opened at the box office with 6.3 crore and had a massive drop on day 2, bringing in 1.8 crore. In two days, it earned only 8.1 crore. It seems like John’s latest release might surpass this number!

The Diplomat Box Office Day 2 Occupancy

On the second day of its release, Saturday, March 15, which continues the Holi Weekend, The Diplomat has registered an occupancy of 7.08% in the theaters with the Morning shows. This is almost 20% higher than Vedaa’s second day morning occupancy!

John Abraham’s Last Holi Release

John Abraham could not surpass the opening number of his last Holi release. In 2016, Rocky Handsome opened at 7.06 crore at the box office, including paid previews. Meanwhile, on day 2, the action drama witnessed a drop and earned 4.85 crore. It would be interesting to see if The Diplomat surpasses the two-day total of John’s last Holi release.

The Diplomat was John Abraham‘s fourth-best opening post-COVID after Pathaan’s 57 crore, Ek Villain Returns’ 7.05 crore, and Vedaa’s 6.75 crore. It surpassed the opening day numbers of Attack and Satyameva Jayate 2. His latest release might bring a good weekend owing to the good word-of-mouth!

