Video game-based movies are being enjoyed by viewers a lot. For example, The Super Mario Bros Movie and the most recent one is Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is still running in the theatres. Another movie based on a popular video game will be released in the theatres in April. It is Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer A Minecraft Movie. The early projections for the opening weekend in North America are in, and it is looking pretty decent. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The fantasy adventure comedy movie has been directed by Jared Hess and is based on the 2011 video game Minecraft developed by Mojang Studios. It features Jack Black, who was also a part of the voice cast of The Super Mario Bros Movie. The 2023 flick has earned the title of the highest-grossing video game movie of all time with its $1.36 billion global haul. Besides Black, it will also feature Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, and Jennifer Coolidge.

A recent report by The Hollywood Reporter shared the predicted opening weekend collection of A Minecraft Movie based on data from the National Research Group. Sources revealed that the video game-based movie is tracking to open to $58 million at the box office in North America. The upcoming film reportedly has a budget of $150 million, excluding the marketing cost.

According to the National Research Group, the Minecraft movie starring Jason Momoa is expected to gross between $53 million and $63 million in the United States, with $58 million being pinpointed. However, as the film’s release date approaches, the projections could change and differ from the current numbers.

The story follows four misfits struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland thriving on imagination. To return to their world, they must master this world while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter. The film reportedly has generated a positive buzz among young adults, and the hype is equal to that of the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer A Minecraft Movie will be released in the US theatres on April 4.

