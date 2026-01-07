Ranveer Singh led Dhurandhar is now playing in the 1200 crore club at the worldwide box office. The spy action thriller is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film ever. It is chasing RRR to emerge as the #4 Indian grosser in history. Scroll below for the total global collections in 33 days!

Dhurandhar Overseas Box Office Collection

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar has accumulated 279 crore gross at the overseas box office in 33 days. It is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 and the only one that could cross the 200 crore mark. All eyes are on whether Aditya Dhar’s film will enter the 300 crore club within the first phase of its international run.

Askhaye Khanna co-starrer is also the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film at the overseas box office. It is chasing the lifetime of Aamir Khan’s PK (303 crores) for the 7th spot.

Dhurandhar vs RRR at the worldwide box office!

At the worldwide box office, the total earnings of Dhurandhar stand at 1260.05 crore gross in 33 days. It is now competing against Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR (1275.51 crores) to become the 4th highest-grossing Indian film of all time globally. Ranveer Singh starrer still needs 15.46 crores more to achieve the milestone, which is expected to happen in the next 2-3 days.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crores Baahubali 2: 1800 crores Pushpa 2: 1785.84 crores RRR: 1275.51 crores Dhurandhar: 1260.05 crores (33 days) KGF Chapter 2: 1230 crores Jawan: 1163.82 crores Pathaan: 1069.85 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 1054.67 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crores

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary (33 days)

India net: 831.40 crores

India gross: 981.05 crores

Overseas gross – 279 crores

Worldwide gross – 1260.05 crores

