Prabhas’ The Raja Saab is finally picking up the desired pace in the USA and Canadian circuits. Maruthi’s fantasy horror comedy is only two days away from its big premiere. And within 48 hours, it needs a 246% jump to enter the top 5 Tollywood premieres at the North American box office. Scroll below for a detailed update!

The Raja Saab North America Premiere Pre-Sales (2 days to go)

According to Venky Box Office, The Raja Saab has registered total pre-sales of $750K for the premiere shows in North America. This includes advance bookings worth $715K in the US, along with 25.8K ticket sales from 1.4K shows.

Prabhas starrer is competing against Jana Nayagan, which is also arriving in theatres on January 9, 2026. There will also be competition from Dhurandhar, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, and other Indian releases. Amid strong competition, it is to be seen whether the Telugu fantasy horror comedy still manages to make a remarkable debut!

Will it enter the top 5 Tollywood premieres in North America?

There are still 2 days until the premiere shows in North America. The Raja Saab witnessed an excellent jump in the last 24 hours and should now hold onto the strong momentum. Prabhas enjoys a massive fan base in the USA/ Canada markets, which is why there are immense expectations from The Raja Saab.

Maruthi’s directorial was expected to find its place among the top 5 Tollywood premieres in North America. It still needs around a 246% jump to beat Salaar ($2.6 million) and find a spot on the list.

Take a look at the top 5 Tollywood premieres at the North American box office:

Kalki 2898 AD – $3.9 million RRR – $3.5 million Pushpa 2 – $3.34 million Devara – $2.85 million Salaar – $2.6 million

