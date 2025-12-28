Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu USA Box Office Advance Sales: Chiranjeevi's Film Sells Only 477 Tickets In Last 24 Hours

Chiranjeevi is all set to arrive this Sankranthi with his mass entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. While the buzz for the actor’s upcoming entertainer is gradually increasing, the situation at the box office is a bit of a concern for the superstar’s massy vehicle!

According to the latest advance booking reports from the USA, the film is struggling to maintain its initial momentum, registering a growth that can only be described as disappointing! The advance sales have slowed down significantly after the first couple of days of listing. In the last 24 hours, the film managed to sell only 477 tickets across its listed locations.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu USA Box Office

With 15 days to go, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSG) has managed to register a ticket sale of 2,175, registering a gross collection of $46K at the USA box office with the advance sales for the premiere show. With 15 days to go, this might be a red flag for a film of this stature!

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, the film also stars Nayanthara in the lead. While it’s too early to press the panic button, the slowdown is real. Chiranjeevi has conquered the USA box office many times before, but for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to bring respectable pre-sales, the gears need to be shifted swiftly, and they need to be shifted urgently!

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu USA Box Office Summary

Despite the slow pace, here is where the film stands with 15 days left for the premiere in the USA.

Gross Total: $46,031

Locations: 113

Shows: 395

Total Tickets Sold: 2,175

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Sarvam Maya Box Office Day 3: Nivin Pauly Starrer Registers 40% Of Its Budget In Only 72 Hours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News