Nivin Pauly is back in the game with his latest release, Sarvam Maya, performing well at the box office. The film in three days stands at a total collection of 12 crore net in India, and it might finish the first weekend with over 15 crore. The film has managed to recover a significant chunk of its investment within the first three days of its release.

What stands out about Nivin Pauly‘s film is the steady day-wise escalation. Saturday has been the highest performing day to date for the film, despite the film releasing on Christmas, a National Holiday! Starting from a respectable Christmas collection, the film saw healthy jumps on both Friday and Saturday!

Sarvam Maya Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Saturday, December 27, Sarvam Maya earned 4.75 crore at the box office. This is a jump from the previous day, which brought 3.9 crore. Hopefully, Sunday numbers might cross the 5 crore mark for the film for the first time!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the Spy thriller at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 3.35 crore

Day 2: 3.9 crore

Day 3: 4.75 crore

Total: 12 crore

Sarvam Maya Is A Hit At The Box Office?

Sarvam Maya is reportedly mounted on a budget of 30 crore at the box office. In 72 hours, the film has managed to recover 40% of its entire budget. While it is still 18 crore away from claiming the success tag at the box office, the film needs to earn a total of 60 crore at the box office to become the last hit of Malayalam Cinema in 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

