Mark, starring Kichcha Sudeep in the lead role, has underperformed big time after a solid start. Backed by the star power of Sudeep, the film attracted the audience initially, but due to mixed reviews and word of mouth, its run was impacted. With the day-to-day collection falling below the 1 crore mark at the Indian box office, the Kannada biggie is now heading towards the lowest opening week collection for the superstar in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 7!

How much did Mark earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

On the first Wednesday, day 7, the Kannada action thriller earned 80 lakh, showing a regular drop from day 6’s 90 lakh. As we can see, the drop was minimal, but the overall collection is at lower levels. Overall, the film has earned 21.25 crore net at the Indian box office, as per sacnilk. It equals 25.07 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 8.6 crores

Day 2 – 3.2 crores

Day 3 – 3.2 crores

Day 4 – 3.4 crores

Day 5 – 1.15 crores

Day 6 – 90 lakh

Day 7 – 80 lakh

Total – 21.25 crores

Mark to record the lowest opening week for Kichcha Sudeep post-COVID

With 21.25 crores already in the kitty, Mark is aiming to conclude the 8-day opening week at around 23 crores. With such an expected score, the film is likely to record the lowest opening-week collection for Kichcha Sudeep in the post-COVID era, standing below Kotigobba 3 (24.05 crores).

Take a look at the opening week collection of Kichcha Sudeep’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Vikrant Rona – 64.26 crores Max – 37.95 crores Kotigobba 3 – 24.05 crores

More about the film

Written and directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, Mark released in theaters on December 25, 2025. It also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Naveen Chandra, Vikranth, and Yogi Babu in key roles. It was reportedly made on a budget of 40 crores.

