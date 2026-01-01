Nivin Pauly’s latest release, Sarvam Maya, is doing really well at the worldwide box office. Backed by decent pre-release buzz, the film started its journey on a good note, and thereafter, it has shown strong momentum. Both in India and overseas, it is minting solid numbers, and even before concluding the 8-day extended opening week, the film has crossed the 65 crore mark. Very soon, it will become Mollywood’s seventh-highest-grossing film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

How much did Sarvam Maya earn at the worldwide box office in 7 days?

The Malayalam horror comedy fantasy earned 3.5 crores on its day 7 in India, displaying a good hold from day 6’s 4.25 crores. Overall, it has earned 29.9 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 35.28 crore gross. Overseas, too, the film is raking in solid numbers, and so far, it has earned 32 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 7-day worldwide box office collection is 67.28 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 29.9 crores

India gross – 35.28 crores

Overseas gross – 32 crores

Worldwide gross – 67.28 crores

All set to become Mollywood’s 7th highest-grossing film of 2025

With 67.28 crores in the kitty, Sarvam Maya is currently the eighth-highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2025 globally. To claim the seventh spot, the film must surpass Alappuzha Gymkhana (72.23 crores), which is just 4.95 crores away. On day 8, it will overtake Alappuzha Gymkhana and become Mollywood’s seventh-highest-grossing film of the year.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2025 globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crores L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores Dies Irae – 82.19 crores Kalamkaval – 81.99 crores Hridayapoorvam – 76.61 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana – 72.23 crores Sarvam Maya – 67.28 crores (7 days) Rekhachithram – 56.88 crores Officer On Duty – 55.08 crores

