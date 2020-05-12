Southern star Kichcha Sudeep has shared a collage of photographs on Instagram, where he flaunts a perfectly-chiselled body, and has urged everyone to be their own inspiration.

In a few photograph, Kichcha Sudeep is seen showing off his beef, while in others he flexes muscles and his gym equipment.

Kichcha Sudeep then inspired his fans and followers to set their goals and follow their minds.

“This isn’t just about a workout… This is about what one wants…Set ur goals…Follow ur mind…

Be ur own Guide… Be ur own inspiration. ‘Waste not the time you have, my friend’,” Kichcha Sudeep wrote alongside the image.

On the acting front, Sudeep was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer “Dabangg 3“. He will next be seen in “Kotigobba 3” and “Phantom”.

