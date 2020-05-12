Rashami Desai is one of the most popular faces of Indian television. Ever since she was seen in Bigg Boss 13, her popularity has reached the next level and she now has a huge fan following on social media.

She entered the house with boyfriend, Arhaan Khan and after the host, Salman Khan revealed a few truth bombs about his past, Desai was devastated. Rashami Desai’s on and off relationship with the winner, Sidharth Shukla was also the talk of the town.

Talking to Pinkvilla on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Rashami Desai revealed how her single mother brought her up facing all the hardships alone. Rashami revealed how her mother didn’t have 350 rs to pay for her dance classes and said, “My mom did not have 350 rupees to pay, so my mom went up to the teacher and told them that ‘I don’t have the capacity to pay 350 rupees right now but my daughter loves dancing. I can do a little bit’ and requested them to take me in. It was a lot of struggle, it was not easy.”

Now, we know where Rashami Desai gets this warrior behaviour from, it’s from her mother. She also revealed how her mother keeps telling that she has a soft heart and said, “My mom tells me all the time. But, I have a soft heart and I feel that I come from a background where I did not get anything easily available, so I feel like if someone tried and used to show that emotions and tells me that story, I tried my best to help them. I believe in that because today I have money, so I can help people. There was a time, I didn’t. Hence, I like to do whatever I can do to help. I have no expectations from others but respect. The moment someone crosses that and disrespects, that line if someone cross, I put them in a place where they should be.”

Rashami is a sweetheart and there’s no one who can’t vouch for that.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!