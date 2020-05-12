Exclusive! Paatal Lok Creator Sudip Sharma Tells The Reason Behind Choosing North India As The Stage Of Anushka Sharma’s OTT Debut Show





Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming original series, Paatal Lok is all set to release on May 15, 2020. Sudip Sharma, the creator of the show who has written critically-acclaimed films like NH10 and Udta Punjab, has some inside details about why they chose North India as the location to shoot at.

Sudip Sharma shares, “One of the main reasons why the story is set up in Delhi, Punjab and Chitrakoot is because I am very familiar with these places. I spent a lot of my time in Delhi and Punjab, Bundelkhand and UP, for the research I did for my previous work. Another reason to set up the plot in Delhi was because it’s the apex of the Indian political scene and where the power lies. Also, most media channels operate out of Delhi.”

Sudip Sharma further adds, “Another reason to consider Delhi was because of its location: it has the feel of a frontier town bordering to certain parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. These were aspects that we considered mainly because of what it is surrounded by and the representation in terms of power and national setting. Additionally, we wanted to keep this show as authentic as possible; it demanded us to go to locations such as Chitrakoot and Punjab for the landscape.” In all, the show has been shot at 110 locations, to keep it as authentic as possible and closer to reality.

After an immense curiosity around the storyline and characters of their upcoming cop-investigative thriller show, the makers recently released the trailer and everyone is all praise for the intensity it brings to the screen. The show stars Jaideep Ahlawat in lead role along with Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles.

The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series by Sudip Sharma is set to make viewers have a whole different experience of hell in just a few days from now. The show marks the debut of Anushka Sharma in the OTT world as a producer.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!