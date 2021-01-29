Prabhas uniting with KGF director Prashanth Neel for Salaar and them confirming the same called for a celebration. Amid many speculations and update, yesterday the grapevine spoke about the leading lady of the film, and it was confirmed by the Baahubali star himself that he is paired opposite Shruti Haasan. Now as per the latest update, the makers have decided a release date for the film and more interestingly the star is all set to clash with Thalapathy Vijay and below is all you need to know about the same.

As per the gossip, Salaar team is making the project a pan-India one and releasing it in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. And if the birdies are to be believed, they have decided to release their big project on Sankranti weekend. The decision was taken after analysing the past releases on the day.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama about the same, a source said, “The Salaar team is planning to release it across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. After contemplating on multiple release options, they have zeroed in on the Sankranti weekend for film’s release. Considering the successful track record all across the country of Sankranti releases, the makers felt it’s the best period for Salaar.”

However, another south superstar Thalapathy Vijay has set his eyes on the Sankranti weekend and is set to release his project with Nelson. So interestingly it is turning out to be a clash between two. The source added, “It would be the clash of titans as both Prabhas and Vijay have over the last 3 years established themselves as Pan-South Indian stars. While in Hindi belts, Prabhas Salaar will have a clear lead, it would be an interesting battle to see which film scores over the other in Southern markets in-case the clash happens. Right now, it’s all tentative, and we hope the clash doesn’t happen since both films stand a chance to be industry grosser.”

How excited are you for the clash? Let us know in the comments section below. Stick to Koimoi for more!

