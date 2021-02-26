Billie Eilish has been a sensation in the music world since the age of 13. She rose to fame with her song Ocean Eyes and there was no looking back. Bad Guy, No Time To Die are amongst her other celebrated tracks. Well, it isn’t unknown that she’s a huge fangirl of Justin Bieber.

For the unversed, Billie was performing at Coachella 2019. It was after her performance that Justin gave her a surprise visit. Video of her reaction is viral on the internet to date! She was seen in disbelief for a long before she hugged him and began sobbing!

It was truly a starstruck moment. But you know what was more special? Justin Bieber left an emotional note for Billie Eilish after he left the venue. It was all about him reminiscing his time as a teenager and how much it all resembles the Bad Guy singer.

In her Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, the singer shared the note. Justin Bieber had written, “It’s moments like tonight where I’m reminded what I mean to people. Your love for me touched my heart. You are so special. Not for what you can do, but for who you are. Remember that. I am so impressed by your aura and presence. You carry a heavy calling. You are an idol to so many. I’m excited to watch you flourish. You are beyond special. Thank you for tonight. It meant just as much to me as it meant to you. I also want to let you know that it feels like yesterday… It feels like yesterday I was singing… Oh, yesterday I was 15 singing ‘One Time,’ and now I’m 25 and that was 10 years ago, and it flew by like a flash. Enjoy every minute of what you are experiencing. Embrace it all, believe you are great, but not greater than anyone.”

Billie Eilish also shared her excitement from the time Justin Bieber messaged her for a collaboration. “He could ask me to kill my dog and I would,” she said.

