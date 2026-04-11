The latest romantic comedy, You, Me & Tuscany, is off to a slow start at the box office in North America. The Halle Bailey and Rege-Jean Page starrer has grossed less than $1 million from previews. Still, it will suffer from the tentpole movies already running in theaters, especially The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Project Hail Mary. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The romantic drama lacks star power and is an indie film that will be crushed by the films already running in cinemas. The Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page is the main attraction for audiences to catch it on the big screen, and thus the 94% Audience rating on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. The movie received an average rating of 69% from critics on the site.

You, Me & Tuscany’s box office collection from Thursday previews

There has been very little buzz around the romantic comedy, and with so many movies running in cinemas, You, Me & Tuscany will lose its edge, and it’s already hit it off with a disappointing start. According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando’s report on X, the Rege Jean page starrer rom-com collected $750k only from the Thursday previews at the North American box office. It is below West Side Story’s $800k but above Solo Mio’s $744k Thursday previews.

How much is the film projected to earn on its opening weekend?

The report reveals that the rom-com is not tracking a very encouraging opening weekend at the domestic box office. According to the report, the Halle Bailey starrer is tracking to earn between $6 million and $9 million on its debut weekend in North America. It is expected to debut at #3 in the domestic rankings below The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Project Hail Mary.

What is the story of You, Me & Tuscany?

Set in Italy, the story follows a young cook who moves into an abandoned Tuscan villa owned by a man she barely knows, where she meets his cousin. You, Me & Tuscany was released on April 10.

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