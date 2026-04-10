The Super Mario Galaxy movie has done it, and in just eight days. The animated sequel has outgrossed Project Hail Mary’s domestic haul to become the highest-grossing film of 2026. It has scored one of the biggest second Wednesdays ever for video game adaptations at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie has already grossed over $435 million worldwide. The animated sequel is already one of the top-grossing films of 2026 worldwide. It is expected to continue its reign at the box office in the upcoming weeks. Judging by the momentum, it might not outgross its predecessor, The Super Mario Bros Movie.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s box office collection after eight days in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has collected $8.7 million on its second Wednesday at the North American box office. It has beaten the second Wednesday gross of A Minecraft Movie, registering the 2nd biggest second Wednesday ever for video game adaptations. It dropped by 74.7% from last Wednesday when it opened in theaters. After eight days, the domestic total of the film has hit $231.1 million.

Surpasses Project Hail Mary as 2026’s top-grossing film in North America

Project Hail Mary is a sci-fi adventure movie starring Ryan Gosling in the leading role. It has collected $3.06 million on its third Wednesday, bringing its domestic gross to $229.07 million at the North American box office. It has collected this amount in 20 days, while the Super Mario movie has surpassed it in just 8 days. The animated sequel has thus emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year in North America.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $231.1 million Project Hail Mary – $229.07 million Hoppers – $152.3 million Scream 7 – $120.9 million Goat – $102.7 million Wuthering Heights – $83.9 million Send Help – $64.7 million Reminders of Him – $46.2 million Iron Lung – $40.8 million Crime 101 – $36.5 million

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