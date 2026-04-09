Hoppers is inches away from surpassing Elemental’s domestic haul as the highest-grossing original animated film post-COVID. But can this latest animated feature surpass Elemental’s worldwide box office? The projections for Hoppers’ lifetime collection are circulating, and they paint a clear picture for us. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Hoppers at the worldwide box office

The Pixar original’s collection dropped below $1 million at the domestic box office. It dropped by 50.7% from last Tuesday, highlighting the impact of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on this original animation. After 33 days of release, the film’s domestic total has reached $151.7 million and is inches away from surpassing Elemental’s domestic lifetime total.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Hoppers is holding strong overseas as well. It collected a solid $12.4 million in its 5th weekend at the international box office and, combined with the latest domestic total, the Pixar original has hit a worldwide cume of $334.3 million. It is less than $1 million away from surpassing The Wild Robot‘s global total.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $151.7 million

International – $182.6 million

Worldwide – $334.3 million

Can it surpass Elemental’s worldwide haul?

Elemental is one of the most successful original animations. Hoppers will soon surpass Elemental’s domestic haul of $154.4 Million, but beating its global haul seems unlikely. For the unversed, Elemental collected $496.4 million worldwide in its lifetime. Now, according to box-office analyst Luiz Fernando, Hoppers is tracking to end its global run around the $400 million mark; it will need another $100 million to surpass Elemental, which is not possible, and with a strong contender, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, dominating the screens.

Hoppers, directed by Daniel Chong, follows an animal-loving college student who transfers her mind into a lifelike robotic beaver to communicate with animals and save their habitat from human destruction.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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