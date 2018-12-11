Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi To Face A Clash At The Box Office!

After the stupendous success of Stree, Maddock films has announced its first release of 2019, Luka Chuppi. The film brings together the never seen before – Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon and is all set to release on March 1st.

Directed by debutant Laxman Utekar, and produced by Dinesh Vijan the film set in Mathura will showcase Kartik and Kriti as local TV reporters.

Coming from the success of Kriti’s Bariely Ki Barfi, Kartik’s Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and Dinesh Vijan’s Stree, Luka Chuppi will surely garner some buzz during its release period.

Talking about its release, Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer is set for a clash with YRF’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which is too scheduled to arrive on the same date i.e. March 1st. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the movie features Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles.

Both Arjun and Parineeti had a forgettable year with their Namaste England tanked miserably at the box office, amidst the clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho.

Kriti and Kartik have both proved themselves not only as actors but also commercially viable. Coincidentally, the 100 crores Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety was also released the same time this year.

Dinesh Vijan adds, “At Maddock, we’ve always tried to ensure we achieve a balance between content and commercial cinema. Stree has been a big boost and we can’t wait for Luka Chuppi now. Kartik and Kriti have done a phenomenal job and it’s exciting to bring it to the audiences.”

The young heartthrobs raised a lot of curiosity when Kriti posted a picture from the film recently.

Supported by Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles, Luka Chuppi is exciting us for 2019 already!