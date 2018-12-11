Virat Kohli Addressing Anushka Sharma As ‘My Wife’ In This Video Will Leave You Teary-Eyed!

Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli Wedding Anniversary: The IT couple of town, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made several heads turn when they got married last year in a private ceremony in Italy. The details of their marriage were kept under wraps till the very last minute. After getting hitched, the duo themselves shared the official shaadi pictures on their respective social media handles.

As soon the pictures came out, it went viral like a wild fire. When Bollywood met cricket, the world couldn’t keep calm as the most eligible bachelor was taken away by the most beautiful actress.

Today, Anushka and Virat celebrating their first wedding anniversary and they themselves can’t believe it. Both of them have shared some unseen pictures and videos on their social media handle, which are giving us some serious wedding and relationships goals. These posts just showcase how time flies!

In the video shared by Anushka, Virat says, “My wife… can I say this again? MY WIFE! I feel like I was a child till morning and now I have grown up suddenly, My Wife!” They can be seen performing their rituals and traditions during the wedding. The video is just so aww-dorable that you can’t miss it! Have a look:

Virat shared some beautiful pictures from their wedding. Check it out:

Isn’t all this so cute? We wish Anushka and Virat a very happy wedding anniversary!