Box Office Collections: Kedarnath Has A Decent Hold, 2.0 (Hindi) Continues Its March

For Kedarnath to have a good run at the Box Office, it was required to have a decent hold on Monday. This is what happened as 4.25 crore came in. Considering the fact that Friday collections were 7.25 crore, this is fair enough. Of course had the collections been in the upwards of 5 crore then it would have been even better and guaranteed a lifetime in the vicinity of 60 crore. So far, the Abhishek Kapoor directed film has collected 32 crore.

The film is seeing continued competition from 2.0 [Hindi]. The Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer brought in 3.75 crore* more on Monday and that has brought the overall total to 170.50 crore*. With this, the film has gone past the lifetime numbers of Baaghi 2 (166 crore) and Race 3 (169 crore). It is now the third biggest grosser of the year after Sanju and Padmaavat. By the close of the second week, the Shankar directed film should stand at 180 crore.

Overall, it is turning out to be a good week for the Box Office since the combined collections of Kedarnath and 2.0 [Hindi] over the weekend was 55 crore and now there is good moolah coming in during the weekdays as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources