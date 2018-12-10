Kedarnath Box Office Weekend 1: Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath has performed much beyond expectations despite receiving a mixed response from the audience. The movie on its opening day achieved milestones by surpassing 4 movies in Sushant’s highest opening grossers. When compared with his previous weekend collections, here’s where the Abhishek Kapoor directorial stands.

With a career span consisting of 6 movies that have weekend collections being no lesser than a roller coaster ride – M.S. Dhoni (66 crores), Shuddh Desi Romance (23 crores), Kai Po Che! (18 crores), Raabta (15.93 crores), Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (14 crores); Kedarnath has a massive collection of 27.75 crores which indeed can turn out to be a phase-changing number for the actor. All in all, it stands second on the list after M.S Dhoni, just like in the case of its Top 5 Opening Grossers.

The ride for the star must have been an overwhelming one, as it has surpassed even the predictions of the trade pundits. Breaking up the weekend collections – it has earned 7.25 crores on day 1, 9.75 crores on Day 2 and 10.75 crores on Sunday, making a total of 27.75 crores.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath which is set against the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand flood, has been released nationwide on Friday.

After working with debutante actress Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath, actor Tarun Gahlot seems to be in awe of her.

“Sara is a humble person. Despite being a debutante, she is quite professional and a mature actor. Working with her has been a wonderful experience, though my scenes were very limited with her but I enjoyed shooting with her,” said Tarun in a statement.