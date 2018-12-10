Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Stree Completes Successful 100 Days!

This year Bollywood saw a quirky horror comedy Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

Stree is a very special film for the actress Shraddha Kapoor in many ways, and now completing 100 days makes it more special for her.

Shraddha Kapoor character in the film is so larger than life that people still refer her as Stree wherever she goes. Stree became Shraddha’s highest grossing film as it collected 129.67 crores.

Stree was one of the most appreciated and content-driven films of the year 2018. Shraddha Kapoor has received a lot of accolades for the role and the film has become Shraddha Kapoor’s first film to witness immense footfall for almost 14 weeks.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen opposite Prabhas in the multilingual film Saaho, Chhichhore alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and also in and as Saina Nehwal.