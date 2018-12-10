2.0 Box Office Day 11 (Hindi): Progressing On The Same Lines As Last Year’s Diwali Blockbuster Golmaal Again

2.0 Box Office Day 11 (Hindi): It had yet another good day at the Box Office as 11 crores* more came in. That has propelled the film to 163.75 crores* and now it is just a matter of time before the lifetime numbers of Baaghi 2 [166 crores] and Race 3 [169 crores] are quashed as well. That should happen by tomorrow night.

Meanwhile, the film is pretty much following the same trajectory as last year’s Diwali Blockbuster Golmaal Again. That film had collected 136.08 crores in its first week while 2.0 [Hindi] has brought in 139.75 crores in its extended 8 days week. Furthermore, Golmaal Again had amassed 161 crores after its second weekend and now 2.0 [Hindi] stands at 163.75 crores*. While Golmaal Again had Secret Superstar to contend with (mainly in its first week), the Hindi version had an open first week but is now battling it out with Kedarnath in the second week.

This is the reason why its journey towards the 200 Crore Club would be quite exciting. Golmaal Again had collected 205.70 crores in its lifetime run and now 2.0 [Hindi] would be hoping to scrape past the 200 crore mark eventually. It basically would have time till 21st December to do that since Zero would hit the screens then and would practically get the majority of show timings allocated to it.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

