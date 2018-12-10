2.0 Box Office Day 11 Early Trends (Hindi): 200 Crores Is Still In The Frame!

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, which raked tremendously in the extended first-week, continued the rocking trend during its second weekend too.

After amassing 139.75 crores in the 8-day extended week, the sci-fi action thriller made 5.85 crores on second Friday and saw a healthy jump on second Saturday by collecting 9.15 crores, thus taking a grand total to 154.75 crores.

Now as per the early trends, the movie has added another 11-13* crores on its second Sunday, thus taking the grand total to 165.75-167.75*crores.

The movie continued the winning streak at the box office as it managed to go past the 150 crore mark at the box office in 10 days flat.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, 2.0 has emerged as the highest grossing movie of all time for the actor, by surpassing the figures of his previous best Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crores). Also for superstar Rajinikanth, 2.0 has recorded the highest collection ever for his Hindi-dubbed movie.

After a week of the terrific run, all eyes were set on the performance during the second weekend, which was a deciding factor for crossing the 200 crore mark. And now after garnering 26-28* crores during the second weekend, it seems like Shankar’s directorial is geared up for a grand entry into the coveted club.

2.0 is a sci-fi action thriller and a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot in Hindi). The movie is directed by maverick director S.Shankar, who is known as a pioneer of vigilante films in Tamil. It features Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in key roles.