2.0 Box Office Overseas: Superstar Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar’s sci-fi thriller 2.0 is getting a bomb-ass response which is clearly visible the box office. Along with being appreciated by the critics and audiences, it is also winning the race slow and steadily, gradually breaking several records not just here in India, but also overseas.

Talking about the box office collections (Hindi), it has raked in a grand total of 154.75 crores till Saturday. Although the Sunday collections are awaited, it is sure to cross 160 crore mark but there’s more to it. We already know that 2.0 is the second highest opening grosser of all time after Baahubali 2 in the Indian Film industry, but it has achieved some serious milestones overseas.

Firstly, the Shankar directorial has become the 3rd highest grosser of all-time at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) & the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Box Office and is now only behind Baahubali 2 and Puli Murugan.

Second, after Padmaavat and Sanju, placing third – it has become the 3rd movie to cross $5 million at the United States Of America (USA) box office in 2018.

The best part is the fact that it is amongst the top 3 South Indian origin movies to have achieved that $5 million+ mark (the other two being Baahubali – $6.99M & Baahubali 2 – $20.6M)

That said, 2.0 is living up to our expectations and proving why it deserved to be called a magnum opus!

The movie features Rajinikanth in multiple roles – Dr. Vaseegaran & Chitti the robot, while it showcases Akshay Kumar as an antagonist in the form of Bakshi Raja. Also starring Amy Jackson as Nila, the movie hit the theatres on November 29th.