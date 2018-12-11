Here’s The Reason Why Kartik Aaryan Didn’t Want To Be A Part Of Karan Johar’s Upcoming Film!

After the blockbuster success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan has become one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. The actor, who is currently busy with a bunch of the movies in the kitty, was said to be the part of Karan Johar’s upcoming, but later it came to the lights that Kartik is not collaborating with KJo.

Talking about the same, the 28-year-old actor cleared the air on why he didn’t make it to the final cast of the movie. Speaking to Neha Dhupia on the podcast, No Filter Neha, Kartik stated, “It was a fabulous film, it’s just that at this point of time I didn’t want to be a part of it. That’s it. Sometimes there are films that are fabulous in their own way, it’s just that you have to connect to your character. Maybe somewhere down the line, I didn’t connect to it myself”, as reported by Bollywoodlife.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Kartik lost the project because his team made it public by stating that Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actor to feature in a KJo’s movie.

Kartik Aaryan recently interacted with the media at the launch of Mufti Autumn Winter Collection 2018 and shared that he is excited to work with Jacqueline Fernandez in the Hindi remake of Kannada film Kirik Party.

He said, “I have finished shooting of ‘Luka Chuppi‘ in which I am working with Kriti Sanon and it has been directed by Laxman Utekar sir who has been a big Director of Photography, and it is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

“After that, I am very excited to work with Jacqueline in Hindi remake of Kannada film Kirik Party.”

Kartik Aaryan, who rose to fame with his monologues in Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock films, the movie is set to release on 1st March 2019.