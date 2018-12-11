Another Record For 2.0! Akshay Kumar Beats Salman Khan This Time At The Box Office

The Hindi belts for 2.0 are performing very well for this Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar starrer. It’s been sold at exorbitant prices Down South but North is kind of making up for it and the majority of its share should go to the brand value of Akshay Kumar. 2.0 (Hindi) has crossed the 170 crore mark and a couple of 2018’s highest grossers at the box office.

First one is Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 which was crossed yesterday itself. The masala actioner opened to a mixed response amongst the critics but it’s always the audience who decides the fate of any film. It earned over 165 crores at the box office which was outstanding for a Tiger Shroff film. He, yet again, proved his loyal fan following amongst all the ages of audience.

Yes, it could shock you a little when we say an Akshay film has crossed a Salman film, but it shouldn’t be a surprising thing when we say 2.0 has surpassed Race 3. By any means, it’s not a parameter for Salman films and is one of the most trolled movies on social media in recent past. Despite all this, the movie went ahead and earned over 169 crores at the box office.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

With garnering 170.50 crores* at the box office till now, 2.0 has surpassed one big movie & one which could have been a big movie. Are 200 crores in the fate of the film? The picture will get clearer soon as right now everyone is waiting for a blockbuster December in which we’ll see Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma’s 2.0 and Ranveer Singh – Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba. Also, regional movies like Riteish Deshmukh’s Mauli (Marathi) and Yash’s KGF (Kannada) could also surprise us big time. Hollywood also has biggies like Aquaman and Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse to offer.