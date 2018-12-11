With An Appreciable Performance In Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan Becomes Heartthrob Of The Youngsters!

Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath hit the screens on Friday and in no time, she has turned to be the nation’s heartthrob. As the actress is basking in the glory of her first outing, Sara was seen interacting with young fans in a college in Mumbai.

Even before the release of her first film, Sara Ali Khan became an idol for the youngsters creating an uproar amongst everyone. A testimony of her immense fan following was the tremendous love showered on the actress is the recent visit at an event. Sara Ali Khan was seen promoting her movie at the college event.

The moment Sara stepped in the festival she received a huge round of applause and lot of chanting as the students went crazy after seeing the Kedarnath Star.

Before that, during her Delhi promotion, Sara visited one of the malls of the capital and witnessed thousands of her fans just to see her. Highlight from the Delhi promotion was, one of her fans had dedicated a song for her and Sara looked awestruck.

In a very short span of time, Sara Ali Khan has gained an incredible fanbase amongst the youngsters after her debut performance in Kedarnath received an exceptional response.

Now, Sara Ali Khan is all set for her second release of the year with Simmba. After Kedarnath, there is tremendous excitement to witness the young actress in an all new avatar, the anticipation has just doubled up after the recently released song Aankh Maarey.