Shah Rukh Khan: The Story Of His Experiments With Films!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, well-known by titles like King Khan, Badshah or King of Bollywood, is one of the best actors Hindi film industry ever witnessed. The actor has proved his versatility time and again, and with Zero, we’ll get to see SRK in a different avatar.

Shah Rukh Khan who is portraying a character of a vertically challenged man named Bauua Singh has surprised us with his acting skills by trying experimental roles.

Let’s take a glance at the experimental roles that Khan totally nailed:

Darr: A Violent Love Story

Produced under the renowned banner of Yash Raj Films Productions and director by late Yash Chopra, Darr is regarded as the turning point of SRK’s career. This psychological thriller showed us what SRK can pull off with his amazing acting skills. Khan essayed the character of an obsessed lover, which is regarded as one of the highly acclaimed roles in Bollywood. Also, the stammering act of Khan gained cult status amongst the masses. Released in 1993, Darr was declared as a blockbuster at the box office and minted around 12 crores in its lifetime run. It’s also been said that the movie got released in just 200 screens in its first week and the exhibitors eventually increased the number from the 2nd week.

Chak De! India

Another YRF movie, directed by Shimit Amin, depicted the story of India’s women national hockey team. Shah Rukh Khan nailed the character of a coach Kabir Khan, with his composed yet striking act. His dialogue delivery too received applause from all the corners, especially the ‘Sattar Minute’ dialogue. After taking a slow start, the movie emerged as a blockbuster with a lifetime collection of 66.54 crores.

My Name Is Khan

It marked the comeback of the beloved trio- Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and director Karan Johar. SRK with his portrayal of Rizwan Khan as a sufferer of Asperger’s syndrome bowled over everyone. Apart from critical acclaim, Khan’s act made its place amongst the most memorable performances in the Bollywood. Despite the political controversies and backlash, My Name Is Khan turned out to be successful in India by collecting 72.82 crores.

Ra. One

Produced under Khan’s own production house, Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Anubhav Sinha, Ra.One made SRK’s entry into the league of superhero movies. Shah Rukh played a gaming character G.One, who takes on the antagonist Ra.One. Though the movie earned accolades for Khan’s acting, it received mixed word-of-mouth. The movie became successful, but failed to match the expectations and earn huge profits as it just collected 118 crores at the box office.

Fan

After giving an unforgettable performance as an obsessive lover in Darr, SRK thrilled us with his portrayal of an obsessive fan. The actor played a double-role of superstar Aryan Khanna and his fan Gaurav. Just like Ra.One, Fan too, received mixed reviews from the audience. The movie flopped at the box office by collecting just 85 crores at the box office.

From the above-mentioned movies, it is clearly seen that SRK has a sort of mixed track record at the box office with his experimental roles and after giving a debacle with Jab Harry Met Sejal, it is a make-or-break situation for the star, with Zero.

