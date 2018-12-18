Aanand L. Rai directorial, Zero is finally hitting the screens this Friday, amidst the great excitement of fans and movie lovers. It is touted to be the breakthrough performance of Shah Rukh Khan. With Zero, the actor is expected to sweep away all of his previous records.

The movie with such huge hype is all set to make its place in the top three openers of Shah Rukh Khan, but it would be much exciting to know where it will stand amongst the highest weekend grossers of the actor.

Take a look at the Shah Rukh Khan’s highest grossing movies on weekend 1:

Happy New Year

The heist comedy film remains the highest weekend earner for SRK. Despite highly negative reviews, it made a collection of 108.86 crores in its weekend. Happy New Year was hugely benefitted by Diwali festive season.

Chennai Express

Chennai Express is probably the last blockbuster, the star had in his kitty. After taking a record-breaking start, the romantic-comedy garnered 100.35 crores in its weekend. The collections are inclusive of paid previews.

Raees

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the crime thriller took a decent start at the box office despite a clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. Raees made a collection of 93.25 crores in its 5-day extended weekend.

Dilwale

This multi-starrer action comedy faced tough competition from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Bajirao Mastani. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan in leads, Dilwale raked 65.09 crores in its weekend.

Fan

Backed by Yash Raj Films Productions, the thriller featured Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. The movie made a decent amount of 52.35 crores during its weekend. Although Khan was praised for his performance in dual roles, the movie got bashed due to flawed screenplay and direction.

Zero is slated to release on 21st December 2018 and features Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.