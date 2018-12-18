Kangana Ranaut On Her Directorial Debut: No Actor Wants To Be In The Sun

Today, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was all excited as she launched the much-awaited trailer of her film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in style. The trailer was launched in Mumbai’s plush theatre today. The event was graced by Kangana’s family, Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi, Kamal Jain, Shariq Patel and other team members of the film.

The film is all slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2019.

While shooting for the film, there were a lot of obstacles that the whole team has gone through. Earlier, director Krish shot the film and left for his next project. Later, when some portions were had to be reshot, Krish cited date issues and couldn’t shoot it. Due to which Kangana had to step in. Today at the trailer launch, Kangana was asked about her experience as a debut director, she said that it seems like true love.

She said, “I was telling my sister yesterday, ‘I don’t know what is it about me but I really love working as a technician.’ No actor wants to be out in the sun as opposed to being in the AC van. No actor wants to be among 80 sweaty people, who are asking you 100 questions. No actor wants to do recce when they can sit conveniently in their luxury suites. I don’t know what is it about me that I am so comfortable in this job that there’s nothing I love more than directing. Even though I don’t get to wear make-up, I don’t look like my star self, I don’t get any special treatment. It is absolutely a worker’s life, to be honest, but there’s something so amazing about this job that I don’t know why people even consider this a job. It is so much fun. I think acting is more like a job but directing is a lot of fun. I hope I get more chances to do this. This seems like my first love.”