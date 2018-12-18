Zero Box Office: From 26.63 Crores To 36 Crores – Shah Rukh Khan VS Highest Non-Holiday Openers!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero is one of the highly anticipated releases in recent time. Everyone, including movie maniacs and trade experts, is expecting the movie to take an explosive start at the box office. As it marks the first collaboration between Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and director Aanand L. Rai, the expectations are very high.

Zero, which is scheduled to arrive on 21st December, is a regular Friday release and it will be exciting to see whether it would be successful in ending a dry spell of King Khan by taking a flying start and surpass the previous records.

Let’s take a look at the biggest non-holiday openers, Shah Rukh Khan starrer would be competing with:

Dhoom 3

The third instalment of the successful Dhoom franchise, released on 20th December 2013, still holds the highest non-holiday opening record. It clocked massive figures of 36 crores on the first day. Although this Aamir Khan starrer enjoyed a festive season of Christmas in a first-week run, the fact remains that it was a regular Friday release.

Sanju

The movie based on the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt, boasted of huge pre-release buzz and talented actor Ranbir Kapoor essaying reel life Dutt, was one of the selling points of it. Directed by the maverick director, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju exceeded all the expectations on 29th June 2018 i.e. opening day by amassing 34.75 crores.

Tiger Zinda Hai

The sequel of blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, released on 22nd December 2017. Just like Dhoom 3, it too enjoyed a Christmas season but was a regular Friday release. It recorded a collection of 34.10 crores on the first day.

Dangal

This wrestling drama starring Aamir Khan in a lead role opened on a blockbuster note. The movie was released on 23rd December 2016, on a regular Friday and made a collection of 29.78 crores. What stands more interesting is that the movie managed to attract such a footfall despite the event of demonetization.

PK

Another Aamir Khan starrer in the list. The Indian satirical comedy-drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani was released on 19th December 2014. Amidst a lot of political and religious controversies, the movie managed a terrific opening as it made 26.63 crores on the first day.

With just 3 days more to go, let’s wait and see if Zero manages to open as per the hype by starting box office journey on a record-breaking spree.