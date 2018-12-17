Zero On Hype Meter: It Is A ‘King Sized’ Comeback For Shah Rukh Khan!

With just 4 days left for a release, Zero is all set to storm the theatres across the country. The movie is touted to be the ‘king-sized’ comeback for Shah Rukh Khan. It marks the second collaboration for the trio of Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, after the success of Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

As SRK is portraying a character of vertically challenged man for the first time, the buzz is sky high for the movie.

The romantic-drama is the most expensive movie to date for SRK and is backed by high-end technology and visual effects. One of the main positives for the movie is that Shah Rukh is back in a genre, for which he is highly acclaimed for i.e. romance with a dash of comedy and drama. Even his last blockbuster Chennai Express belonged to the same genre. The trailer has struck a chord with the audience and promises to be an out and out masala entertainer.

The renowned duo of Ajay-Atul too has delivered what was expected of them, as all of the songs released till now, consisting of Mere Naam Tu, Issaqbaazi and Husn Parcham making it to the chartbusters. All thanks to the unique promotional tactics on social media, the movie has created a great extent of awareness amongst the audience. Considering all these aspects and being a solo release to come on the date, Zero to open on a humongous note and is expected to rake between 29-31 crores.

Such numbers are truly commendable considering the regular Friday release. Compared with other biggies of the year, Thugs Of Hindostan (50.75 crores) is out of reach but should surpass Race 3 (29.17 crores) and it will be interesting to see if it manages to overtake Sanju (34.75 crores) on opening day. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Zero to release on 21st December 2018.