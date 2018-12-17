The advance booking of Excel Entertainment’s ambitious Kannada project, ‘Kolar Gold Fields‘ aka ‘KGF‘ has been started on a bumper note in Bengaluru. The trailer of the film has been warmly accepted by the audience and will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero at the box office.

Owing to Yash’s popularity in South, fans are high on anticipation and have already taken the ticket counters by storm in Bengaluru.

In Bengaluru, the movie has opened to a shattering response and most of the shows are filling fast or are already sold out. It’s been said over 1100 tickets were sold in the first 5 minutes in a very renowned theater in Bengaluru.

Advance booking of the movie has been partially started in cities like Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Chennai too but not fully fledged yet. It could start anytime now and it would be interesting to see how it will give the competition to Zero in the South belts.

Set in the backdrop of the ‘70s, the two-part period film is believed to be the most expensive film ever made in the Kannada film industry.

Excel Entertainment has joined hands with AA Films to present Kannada’s most expensive & ambitious project KGF. The much ambitious project would be released in four languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. KGF will also be dubbed in Chinese and Japanese.

Starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken, Achyuth Rao in the lead, KGF is a Homabale Films production directed by Prashanth Neel, produced by Vijay Kiragandur WHILE Ravi Basrur has composed the music for KGF.

KGF would mark Excel Entertainment’s first Kannada venture and the production house is elated to be associated with a mega ambitious project as such.

The period drama traces the tenure of the late 70s and will be made in two parts. The first of which will be titled KGF Chapter 1 which is slated to release on 21st December 2018.