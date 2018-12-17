On the national holiday of Independence Day, the nation will witness one of the biggest films of the year as Prabhas returns to screen with Saaho after the Baahubali franchise.

After the massive success of the Baahubali, Prabhas will be next seen in the much ambitious and eagerly awaited Saaho which is slated to hit the screens on 15th August 2019.

Not only releasing in three different languages, but the much ambitious multilingual project is also being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously, providing a pan India appeal and making it one of the first tri-lingual film.

It is set to have one of the biggest releases of 2019 with the biggest screen count for any Indian film.

The highly anticipated film has been the talk of the town ever since the announcement owing to the immense popularity of Superstar Prabhas and the picturesque locations where the film is being shot.

Marking the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday, the makers shared a glimpse of the Abu Dhabi schedule titled ‘Shades of Saaho‘ from the action-heavy film raising the excitement of the audience.

Action stunts choreographed by international action master Kenny Bates, the first chapter of Shades of Saaho has left fans wanting for more.

Revealing the suave and stylish side of Prabhas in the short video, the makers have set the pace for what’s in store with the film.

Saaho, one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas, who enjoys pan India appeal, co-starring Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

With music by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya, Saaho presents the director of photography Madhie, versatile editor Sreekar Prasad and celebrated production designer Sabu Cyril to do a spectacular job with the film.

A UV Creations production, presented by T-Series and Hindi distribution by AA Films the film will be hitting the screens on 15th August 2019.